Wheat Posting Mixed Wednesday Trade

Golden wheat field at sunset by ParinPIX via Adobe Stock

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts firmer in the hard red months. Chicago SRW contracts are slipping lower on the midweek session with losses of ¾ to 2 cents. KC HRW futures are 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is showing modest gains of 2 to 3 1/4 cents at midday.

Black Sea traffic remains limited, as strikes between Ukraine and Russia continue on port and some internal logistics infrastructure.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.61 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.78 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.28, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.43 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.05, up 2 1/2 cents,