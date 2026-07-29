Soybeans Extending Collapse to Wednesday, as Forecasts Stays Wet

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with sharp midday losses of 28 to 31 cents across most contracts as a wetter forecast is pressuring things lower. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 31 cents lower at $11.47. Soymeal futures are $4.10 to $5.90 lower across the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 125 to 155 points.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, WI, IA, IL, IN and HO, with parts of IA north of the Quad Cities getting up to 4 inches.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.81, down 31 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.47, down 31 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.75 1/2, down 29 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.91 1/2, down 28 1/2 cents,