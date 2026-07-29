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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for RTX Corporation Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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RTX Corporation on screen in front of web page_ By Timon
RTX Corporation on screen in front of web page_ By Timon

With a market cap of $294.6 billion, RTX Corporation (RTX) is a global technology and aerospace leader with more than 180,000 employees, dedicated to advancing innovation in aviation, defense, and next-generation technologies. The company develops cutting-edge solutions that enhance global connectivity, strengthen security, and help customers address their most critical challenges.

Shares of the Arlington, Virginia-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RTX stock has jumped 40.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.3%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 19.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.5% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the aerospace and defense company have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.1% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

RTX Corporation reported Q1 2026 results on Apr. 21, raising its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $6.70 - $6.90 and its revenue forecast to $92.5 billion - $93.5 billion. The strong outlook was supported by Q1 revenue growth of 9% to $22.08 billion, adjusted EPS growth of 21% to $1.78, a 10% increase in Raytheon sales to $6.95 billion, and 19% growth in Pratt & Whitney commercial aftermarket sales. The company also benefited from rising demand for missile systems amid geopolitical tensions, including a $3.7 billion Patriot GEM-T interceptor missile contract for Ukraine. However, the stock fell 4.4% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect RTX’s EPS to grow 14.5% year-over-year to $7.20. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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On Jul. 27, TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna raised RTX's price target to $240 and maintained a Buy rating.

The mean price target of $227.71 represents a 4.2% premium to RTX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $265 suggests a 21.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 179.41 -3.08 -1.69%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,400.97 -27.81 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
RTX 217.61 -0.97 -0.44%
Rtx Corp

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