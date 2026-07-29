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Expedia Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $36.2 billion, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a leading global travel marketplace dedicated to helping people explore the world through seamless and personalized travel experiences. Powered by trusted brands such as Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, the company connects travelers, partners, and advertisers across more than 70 countries through innovative technology and a robust travel ecosystem.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPE stock has climbed 58% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.3%. However, shares of the company are up 4.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 8.5% return.

Focusing more closely, shares of the online travel company have exceeded the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLYmarginal decline over the past 52 weeks. 

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Expedia Group has outperformed over the past year due to resilient global travel demand, supported by steady consumer spending, improving forward booking trends, and continued strength in international travel and alternative accommodations.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $3.43 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.96 on May 7, Expedia's shares tumbled over 9% after the company forecast Q2 gross bookings of $32.5 billion - $33.1 billion, with the midpoint slightly below Wall Street's estimate. The weaker outlook was primarily attributed to the Middle East conflict, which triggered cancellations across Europe and Asia, resulting in a two-point impact on gross bookings and room nights, along with the effect of travel advisories in Mexico.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EXPE’s EPS to grow 27.5% year-over-year to $17.04. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 21 “Holds.” 

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On Jul. 22, Baird raised its price target for Expedia to $294 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $287.51. The Street-high price target of $387 suggests a 30.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 112.48 +1.64 +1.48%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,428.78 +15.60 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 295.79 +17.42 +6.26%
Expedia Group Inc

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