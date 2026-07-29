Walmart Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $900 billion , Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer that helps customers save money and live better through its stores, eCommerce platforms, and mobile apps. Operating more than 10,900 stores across 19 countries and serving approximately 280 million customers each week, Walmart generated $713 billion in fiscal year 2026 revenue and employs around 2.1 million associates worldwide.

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WMT stock has increased 15.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 16.3% . Moreover, shares of Walmart are up 1.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.5% rise.

However, the retail giant stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 7.9% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Walmart tumbled 7.3% on May 21 as investors were disappointed that the company maintained its conservative full-year outlook despite reporting solid Q1 2027 results , including a 7.1% increase in net sales to $175.7 billion and a 5% rise in operating income to $7.49 billion. The retailer reaffirmed annual guidance for net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% and EPS of $2.75 to $2.85, while forecasting Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.74, below analyst expectations.

Investors also reacted to mounting macroeconomic pressures highlighted by management, including fuel prices near $4 per gallon, a $175 million hit to Q1 operating income from higher fuel costs, slowing spending per visit growth to 1.1% from 2.8% a year earlier, and warnings about potentially higher retail price inflation in the second half of the year.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2027, analysts expect WMT’s adjusted EPS to grow 9.5% year-over-year to $2.89. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 39 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

On Jul. 27, Mizuho cut its price target for Walmart shares to $130 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $139.90 represents a 23.7% premium to WMT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $155 suggests a 37% potential upside.