Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on AppLovin’s Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $138.7 billion, AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a technology company that provides software and artificial intelligence-powered marketing solutions for mobile app developers, advertisers, and businesses. The Palo Alto, California-based company helps customers acquire, monetize, and analyze users across mobile apps, with a growing focus on AI-driven advertising technologies.

Shares of APP have surged 13.3% over the past year, trailing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 16%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 38.8%, compared to SPX’s 8.3% rise.

Zooming in further, APP has outpaced the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), which declined 8.7% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged XSW's 5.7% YTD dip.

AppLovin has struggled to keep pace with the broader market in 2026 as investors shifted their focus from explosive growth to its long-term sustainability. Concerns intensified after industry data pointed to slowing momentum in the company's e-commerce advertising business, raising fears that customer adoption and ad spending could moderate following its stellar rally. These worries culminated on Jul. 13, when AppLovin shares plunged more than 12%, making it the worst-performing stock in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Sentiment remained fragile later in the month, with the stock falling another 2% on Jul. 17 amid a broader technology selloff triggered by rising oil prices and expectations of persistently higher interest rates, which weighed on high-growth AI stocks by increasing the cost of capital.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APP’s EPS to grow 58.7% year over year to $15.93. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 23 “Strong Buy,” three “Moderate Buy,” and three “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 22 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On July 13, Bank of America reiterated its "Buy" rating on APP and set a $705 price target, stating that early e-commerce adoption data is too limited to draw meaningful conclusions and that the stock's valuation remains reasonable given the gaming segment's strong growth potential. Similarly, Citigroup also reaffirmed its bullish stance, citing continued growth in AppLovin's e-commerce customer base.

The mean price target of $664.59 indicates a robust 61% potential upside from the current levels, and its Street-high price target of $860 suggests an ambitious 108.4% potential upside from the current levels.