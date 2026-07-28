Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Continuing Slide to Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 ½ cents losses so far on Tuesday morning. Futures fell 18 ¾ to 40 ½ cents across the board on Monday, with weaker products and an improving forecast playing a role. Open interest dropped 29,692 contracts on Monday, implying some profit taking. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 39 1/2 cents lower at $11.74 1/4. Soymeal futures were $5.50 to $11.10 lower, with Soy Oil futures down 104 to 287 points. Crude oil was down $7.40 to add pressure. 

The Monday Crop Progress data from NASS showed 80% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/26, up 6% from normal, with 47% setting pods and 8 percentage points faster than the 5-year average. Condition ratings were down 3% at 63% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index dropping 6 points to 363.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed soybean shipments of 348,850 MT (12.82 mbu) in the week of 7/23. That was a 9.3% increase from the week prior but 18.5% below the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 88,217 MT, with 65,154,620 MT shipped to Egypt and 57,290 MT to Japan. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 38.97 MMT (2.843 bbu) of soybeans, which is 17.5% below the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows 1 to 2 inches across much of IA, MO, and IL over in the next week. Eastern SD/NE and southern MN are seen with 1 to 2 inches. OH and IN are seen with lighter totals.

China state firm Sinograin is auctioning off 504,000 MT of imported soybeans on Friday.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.08 1/2, down 39 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.74 1/4, down 39 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.99 3/4, down 40 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.13 3/4, down 39 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.55 3/4, down 39 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.7441 +0.0016 +0.01%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 68.70 -0.88 -1.26%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 325.7 +1.6 +0.49%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.5512 -0.0176 -0.15%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1212-2 -1-4 -0.12%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1209-0 +0-4 +0.04%
Soybean
ZSU26 1198-4 -1-2 -0.10%
Soybean

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Good News for NVDA Stock: Wall Street Says SpaceX Is Proving That Compute Demand Is Still High
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 4
Despite Challenges, AST SpaceMobile Stock Could Make a Compelling Options Trade for Contrarians Here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Retreating Early on Monday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.