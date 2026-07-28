Casey's General Stores Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in the U.S. Valued at $31.9 billion by market cap, the company offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive supplies, and other non-food items, as well as sells gasoline. In addition, its stores offer ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards, as well as car wash services. The leading convenience store companyis expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near future.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report a profit of $6.58 per share on a diluted basis, up 14% from $5.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report EPS of $21.14, up 10.3% from $19.16 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $23.49 in fiscal 2028.
CASY stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 61.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 1.4% dip over the same time frame.
CASY outperformed on a classic consolidation story in a fragmented gas and convenience market. Casey’s is using a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow to fund acquisitions and expand territory. Management’s split focus on fuel and in-store operations is paying off, with both segments posting consistently high margins. Moreover, Q1 strength was broad, driven by new stores, both segments, and margin expansion across fuel and in-store, reinforcing the self-funded growth and capital return story.
On Jun. 9, CASY reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 20% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $4.37 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.36. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $4.4 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on CASY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” CASY’s average analyst price target is $932.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.3% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.