Casey's General Stores Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in the U.S. Valued at $31.9 billion by market cap, the company offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive supplies, and other non-food items, as well as sells gasoline. In addition, its stores offer ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards, as well as car wash services. The leading convenience store companyis expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report a profit of $6.58 per share on a diluted basis, up 14% from $5.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report EPS of $21.14, up 10.3% from $19.16 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $23.49 in fiscal 2028.

CASY stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 61.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 1.4% dip over the same time frame.

CASY outperformed on a classic consolidation story in a fragmented gas and convenience market. Casey’s is using a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow to fund acquisitions and expand territory. Management’s split focus on fuel and in-store operations is paying off, with both segments posting consistently high margins. Moreover, Q1 strength was broad, driven by new stores, both segments, and margin expansion across fuel and in-store, reinforcing the self-funded growth and capital return story.

On Jun. 9, CASY reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 20% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $4.37 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.36. The company’s revenue was $4.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $4.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CASY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” CASY’s average analyst price target is $932.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.3% from the current levels.