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Wheat Fading Back Early on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

Wheat is slipping back 6 to 8 cents on Monday morning. The wheat complex was under pressure for much of the session from money coming off the table into the weekend, though buyers pulled things off the lows. Chicago SRW contracts were down 12 to 18 1/4 cents in the front months at the close, with September slipping back 4 ¾ cents on the week. KC HRW futures were down 10 to 14 3/4 cents in the nearbys on the day, with September holding for a weekly gain of 13 cents. MPLS spring wheat fell back 10 to 15 ¾ cents, as front months Sep was 22 ½ cents higher last week.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by another 17,449 contracts in the week ending on July 21, taking it to 19,349 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 12,450 contracts to their net long, now at 29,944 contracts.

Export Sales data from FAS has the new crop accumulated sales now at 6.68 MMT, which is down 26% from last year. That is 32% of the USDA export projection and lags the 37% 5-year average.

IKAR estimate the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT in their latest projection, with 2026/27 exports seen at 44.5 MMT. The French wheat crop was estimated at 65% gd/ex in the latest FranceAgriMer update, though harvest was pegged at 99% complete. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.78, down 18 1/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.95 1/2, down 18 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.45 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.61 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.14 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.38 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 757-4 -4-0 -0.53%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 741-2 -4-0 -0.54%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.0925 -0.0500 -0.70%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 675-0 -3-0 -0.44%
Wheat
ZWZ26 692-4 -3-0 -0.43%
Wheat

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