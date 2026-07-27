What You Need to Know Ahead of Campbell's Earnings Release

The Campbell's Company (CPB), headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, manufactures and markets branded convenience food and beverage products. Valued at $6.5 billion by market cap, the company's core divisions include meals and beverages, and snacks. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores. The leading packaged food manufacturer is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Campbell's to report a profit of $0.40 per share on a diluted basis, down 35.5% from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect Campbell's to report EPS of $2.18, down 26.6% from $2.97 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 8.3% year over year to $2 in fiscal 2027.

CPB stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 33.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% gains over the same time frame.

CPB’s underperformance reflects near-term cost pressures and mixed category trends. CFO Mark Cunfer noted the company is nearly fully hedged for fiscal 2026, but expects high inflation in the first half of fiscal 2027 due to elevated commodity and input costs, with the second half dependent on easing geopolitical tensions and lower prices for oil, fertilizer, and aluminum. Additional headwinds include about a $40 million reset in incentive compensation and higher planned marketing spend, which the company aims to offset through a $100 million SG&A savings plan and other productivity initiatives.

On the portfolio side, CEO Mick Beekhuizen highlighted growth in condensed soup used as a cooking ingredient and in premium ready-to-serve soups like Rao’s and Pacific, which now make up approximately 20% of the segment. Moreover, mainstream ready-to-serve remains pressured, while the company will focus on innovation and better-for-you options to improve relevance there.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPB stock is moderately bearish, with a “Moderate Sell” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Hold” rating, one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and six advocate a “Strong Sell.” While CPB currently trades above its mean price target of $19.41, the Street-high price target of $23 suggests an upside potential of 5.3%.