What You Need To Know Ahead of HP Inc.'s Earnings Release

Palo Alto, California-based HP Inc. ( HPQ ) provides personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and other related technologies in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $22.4 billion and operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments and offers commercial and consumer desktops and notebooks, workstations, thin clients, retail point-of-sale systems, displays, software, and more.

HPQ is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.66 on a diluted basis, down 12% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.98, down 4.5% from $3.12 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 1.7% year over year (YoY) to $2.93 in fiscal 2027.

HPQ has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 37.1% rise during the same time frame.

HPQ stock has not been a champion in the eyes of analysts over the past few months owing to its not-so-attractive fundamentals . The company’s products and services have been facing end-market challenges, as indicated by declining sales in the ongoing cycle. Moreover, the demand for its products is forecasted to shrink over the next year, making its estimated sales remain flat.