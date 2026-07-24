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What You Need To Know Ahead of HP Inc.'s Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hewlett Packard Enterprise sign, logo on headquarters building By MichaelVi
Hewlett Packard Enterprise sign, logo on headquarters building By MichaelVi

Palo Alto, California-based HP Inc. (HPQ) provides personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and other related technologies in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $22.4 billion and operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments and offers commercial and consumer desktops and notebooks, workstations, thin clients, retail point-of-sale systems, displays, software, and more.

HPQ is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.66 on a diluted basis, down 12% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.98, down 4.5% from $3.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 1.7% year over year (YoY) to $2.93 in fiscal 2027.    

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HPQ has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK37.1% rise during the same time frame.    

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HPQ stock has not been a champion in the eyes of analysts over the past few months owing to its not-so-attractive fundamentals. The company’s products and services have been facing end-market challenges, as indicated by declining sales in the ongoing cycle. Moreover, the demand for its products is forecasted to shrink over the next year, making its estimated sales remain flat. 

Analysts are skeptical of HPQ, with the stock currently rated “Hold” overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, one recommends a “Strong Buy,” nine suggest a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” HPQ’s average analyst price target of $24.35 is below the current price levels. However, its Street-high price target of $34 indicates a 32.2% upside.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,452.18 +43.88 +0.59%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.32 -0.13 -0.07%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPQ 25.93 +1.42 +5.79%
HP Inc

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