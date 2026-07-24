Here's What to Expect From Veeva Systems' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $29.2 billion , Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV ) is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud solutions for the life sciences sector, offering cloud software, AI, data, and business consulting services. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to driving innovation, product excellence, and customer success while balancing the interests of its customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

The Pleasanton, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2027 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VEEV to report an adjusted EPS of $1.62 , up 28.6% from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Veeva Systems to post adjusted EPS of $6.65, a 13.5% increase from $5.86 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Veeva Systems have declined 36.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.6% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 19.5% return over the same period.

Veeva Systems reported fiscal Q1 2027 results on June 3 that exceeded its guidance, with total revenue increasing 16% year-over-year to $882.9 million, subscription revenue rising 15% to $730.2 million, and adjusted EPS improving to $2.24. The company also delivered strong profitability, with operating income up 17% to $273.1 million and net income up 14% to $260.9 million, while continuing to expand its AI-driven offerings, including Vault AI, Veeva Falcon, and Ostro.

Additionally, Veeva raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, forecasting $3.64 billion - $3.65 billion in revenue, approximately $1.61 billion in adjusted operating income, and around $9.05 in adjusted EPS. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.