What You Need to Know Ahead of Lowe's Earnings Release

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) operates as a home improvement retailer. With a market cap of $114.6 billion, the company offers tools, appliances, building supplies, carpet, bathroom, and lighting products. The leading home improvement retailer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect Lowe's to report a profit of $4.26 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.6% from $4.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect Lowe's to report EPS of $12.48, up 1.6% from $12.29 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.9% year over year to $13.47 in fiscal 2028.
LOW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 11.7% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4% dip over the same time frame.
LOW has underperformed amid housing market headwinds and shifting consumer spending. In addition, multi-decade high mortgage rates have frozen home sales and cut demand for pre-sale and post-purchase renovations. At the same time, retail customers have pulled back on discretionary DIY projects, an area where Lowe's has more exposure than Pro-focused The Home Depot, Inc. (HD).
On May 20, LOW shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.96. The company’s revenue was $23.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $22.9 billion. LOW expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.25 to $12.75, and revenue in the range of $92 million to $94 million.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on LOW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” eight give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” LOW’s average analyst price target is $262.27, indicating a potential upside of 29.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.