What to Expect From Dell Technologies’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, is a leading technology company that develops and sells computers, servers, storage, networking equipment, and IT infrastructure solutions. It also provides AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and support services, helping businesses and consumers manage, secure, and modernize their technology environments. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $286.3 billion.

DELL is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $4.65, significantly up 121.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Likewise, DELL has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $17.77, up 92.1% from $9.25 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 21% to $21.50 in fiscal 2028.

DELL stock has gained 245.3% over the past 52 weeks, substantially outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 37.1% during the same period.

Dell Technologies has outperformed the broader market over the past year as surging demand for AI infrastructure fueled exceptional growth in its AI-optimized server business. Investors have been encouraged by record AI orders and backlog, rapid revenue and earnings growth, an expanding enterprise customer base, and upbeat long-term guidance.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on DELL, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," and seven recommend a "Hold." The average price target of $503.73 implies a potential upside of 14.7% from the current share price.