The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

San Ramon, California-based The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) is a global medical device company that develops and manufactures products for vision care, women's health, and fertility and surgical procedures. With a market capitalization of approximately $13.7 billion, the company operates through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical, serving healthcare professionals and patients in more than 130 countries while helping improve eye care and reproductive health outcomes worldwide.

COO is set to report its Q3 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.11, up marginally from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. However, COO has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $4.63, up 12.4% from $4.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 7.8% to $4.99 in fiscal 2027.

COO stock has declined 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which climbed 18.5% during the same period.

Cooper Companies has trailed the broader market over the past year as investors have grown cautious about its slowing growth outlook. While the company has continued to expand, its revenue growth has trailed many healthcare peers, and analysts expect sales growth to moderate further over the next year. Additionally, below-average returns on invested capital have raised concerns about the company's ability to generate strong returns from its investments, weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on COO, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," six recommend a "Hold," and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” The average price target of $81 implies a potential upside of 15.3% from the current share price.