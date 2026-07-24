Nordson’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is a leading precision technology company that engineers and manufactures equipment used to dispense, apply, and inspect adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other specialty materials. Valued at $16.2 billion by market cap, the company serves customers in more than 35 countries across a diverse range of end markets, including electronics, medical devices, packaging, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, and semiconductors.

The precision technology company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect NDSN to report a profit of $3.09 per share on a diluted basis, up 13.2% from $2.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect NDSN to report EPS of $11.59, up 13.2% from $10.24 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7% year over year to $12.40 in fiscal 2027.

NDSN stock has soared 32.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 18.4% gains over the same time frame.

Nordson has outperformed the broader market over the past year, driven by resilient demand across its electronics, medical, and semiconductor end markets, along with solid execution of its acquisition strategy. Investors have also been encouraged by the company's recurring aftermarket revenue, margin resilience, and exposure to long-term growth trends in precision manufacturing and advanced technologies.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NDSN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” NDSN’s average analyst price target is $325.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.3% from the current levels.