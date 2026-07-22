Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Linde's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
lettering of The Linde Group, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering By Christian Bunge
lettering of The Linde Group, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering By Christian Bunge

With a market cap of $233.5 billion, Linde plc (LIN) is a global leader in industrial gases and engineering, delivering innovative technologies and high-quality solutions across diverse industries worldwide. Committed to making the world more productive, the company helps customers improve efficiency while supporting sustainability through decarbonization, clean energy, and advanced gas processing solutions.

The Woking, the United Kingdom-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast LIN to post an adjusted EPS of $4.49, a growth of 9.8% from $4.09 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Linde to report adjusted EPS of $17.88, up 8.6% from $16.46 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year-over-year to $19.62 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

LIN stock has risen 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.8% return and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB10.3% gain over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Linde rose 1.4% on May 1 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results and raised the lower end of its full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Adjusted EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $4.33, beating analysts’ estimate, while management lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $17.60 - $17.90 from the prior range of $17.40 - $17.90.

Investor sentiment was further supported by Linde’s resilient contract-based business model, favorable currency impacts, and management’s comments that the company remains well positioned to benefit from industry helium shortages while pursuing new multi-year contracts with high-quality customers.

Analysts' consensus rating on LIN stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and five "Holds." The average analyst price target is $552.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.3% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LIN 508.73 +3.70 +0.73%
Linde Plc
$SPX 7,523.79 +14.59 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.80 +0.70 +1.40%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock 1
Bloom Energy Stock Is Very Risky, But This Speculative Trade on BE Is Tantalizing Here
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 2
GameStop Just Raised Its Stake in eBay to 10% After the Board Rejected Its Takeover Bid. Ryan Cohen Is Preparing for a Bigger Fight.
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb as Chipmakers Extend Rebound, Earnings in Focus
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Could Lift Results. But TSLA Stock Needs More Than Strong EV Sales.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.