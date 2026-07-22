Linde's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

lettering of The Linde Group, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering By Christian Bunge

With a market cap of $233.5 billion , Linde plc ( LIN ) is a global leader in industrial gases and engineering, delivering innovative technologies and high-quality solutions across diverse industries worldwide. Committed to making the world more productive, the company helps customers improve efficiency while supporting sustainability through decarbonization, clean energy, and advanced gas processing solutions.

The Woking, the United Kingdom-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast LIN to post an adjusted EPS of $4.49 , a growth of 9.8% from $4.09 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Linde to report adjusted EPS of $17.88, up 8.6% from $16.46 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year-over-year to $19.62 in fiscal 2027.

LIN stock has risen 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.8% return and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 10.3% gain over the same period.

Shares of Linde rose 1.4% on May 1 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results and raised the lower end of its full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Adjusted EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $4.33, beating analysts’ estimate , while management lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $17.60 - $17.90 from the prior range of $17.40 - $17.90.

Investor sentiment was further supported by Linde’s resilient contract-based business model, favorable currency impacts, and management’s comments that the company remains well positioned to benefit from industry helium shortages while pursuing new multi-year contracts with high-quality customers.