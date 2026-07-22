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Soybeans Kicking Off Midweek Trade with Early Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are 7 to 9 ¼ cents higher so far on Wednesday morning. Futures posted Turnaround Tuesday losses of 3 to 6 1/2 cents on the session pulling off early lows. Open interest was up just 1,907 contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down a nickel at $11.84. Soymeal futures were $2.80 to $3.00 higher, with Soy Oil futures down 45 to 50 points. 

Crop Progress data from NASS showed condition improving 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 2 to 369. Deterioration was noted in MO (-1), ND (-4) and SD (-7).  Ratings improved in IL (+6), IA (+9), MN (+2), NE (+5), and OH (+4).

The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of NE, KS, and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the drier side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.19 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, , currently up 9 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.84 1/1, down 5 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.10 1/2, down 5 cents, , currently up 8 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.22 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, , currently up 8 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.63 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.9474 +0.1077 +0.91%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 71.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 331.8 +4.5 +1.37%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.7427 +0.0858 +0.74%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1231-4 +8-6 +0.72%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1229-4 +10-0 +0.82%
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ZSU26 1219-2 +8-6 +0.72%
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