Billionaire Jeff Bezos Called Amazon’s Customer Service to Prove a Point But Waited in Silence for More Than 10 Minutes — ‘It Was Really Long’

Numbers can tell a story. Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos believed they could also tell the wrong one. When customer complaints didn’t match what his team’s reports were saying, he decided there was only one way to settle the debate.

Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast in December 2023, Bezos recalled an early Amazon meeting where executives reviewed customer service metrics showing callers waited less than 60 seconds to reach a representative. The data looked reassuring. Customer complaints, however, painted a very different picture.

“When the data and the anecdotes disagree, the anecdotes are usually right,” Bezos said. “It’s usually not that the data is being miscollected. It’s usually that you’re not measuring the right thing.”

To prove his point, Bezos interrupted the meeting and suggested a simple test.

“We had metrics that showed that our customers were waiting, I think less than, I don’t know, 60 seconds when they called a 1-800 number to get phone customer service,” Bezos said. “But we had a lot of complaints that it was longer than that.”

Instead of debating the numbers, he picked up the phone.

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“I said, ‘Okay, let’s call,’” Bezos continued. “[I] picked up the phone, and I dialed the 1-800 number and called customer service.”

Silence Changed the Conversation

The room quickly became an uncomfortable place to be.

“We just waited in silence,” Bezos said. “It was really long. More than 10 minutes, I think.”

The demonstration instantly exposed the problem . The company’s reports weren’t reflecting what customers were actually experiencing.

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Bezos said the unexpected delay “set off a whole chain of events” as Amazon overhauled how it measured customer service performance. Rather than simply accepting favorable metrics, the company reexamined what it was tracking and corrected its data collection.

Seeking Truth Over Comfortable Numbers

For Bezos, the lesson reached far beyond one customer service phone call.

“You have to seek truth even when it’s uncomfortable,” Bezos said. “You have to get people’s attention and they have to buy into it, and they have to get energized around really fixing things.”

The story highlights a leadership principle Bezos has discussed for years: Customer experience should outweigh reports that suggest everything is working as intended. If real-world feedback conflicts with a dashboard, the dashboard deserves another look.

That mindset helped shape Amazon during its early years, when the company routinely challenged its own assumptions rather than relying solely on internal metrics. Bezos has often argued that anecdotes shouldn’t replace data , but they can reveal when businesses are measuring the wrong things.

The customer service call became one of his simplest examples of that philosophy in action. Sometimes the fastest way to find the truth isn’t another report — it’s picking up the phone yourself.