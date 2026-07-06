Billionaire Jeff Bezos Says AI Won’t Take Your Job — ‘Somebody’s About to Hand You a Bulldozer’ After You’ve Been Digging With a Shovel

The shovel still gets the job done. Most people would still rather have the bulldozer.

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos says that’s exactly how people should think about artificial intelligence (AI) — not as a replacement for workers, but as a tool that helps people accomplish far more than they could on their own.

“It’s like […] you’ve been digging out a basement for your house with a shovel,” Bezos said during a CNBC “Squawk Box” interview on May 20, 2026. "And somebody is about to hand you a bulldozer. You should be so happy.”

The Job Doesn’t Disappear — It Changes

Bezos believes one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding AI is that it will replace entire professions.

Instead, he argued the technology will take over repetitive work, allowing people to focus on solving bigger problems and making better decisions.

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“The work is going to be done at a higher level,” he said. “It’s going to be done with a bulldozer instead of a shovel, and that’s going to be a good thing.”

Bezos pointed to jobs like software engineering and radiology as examples where AI can speed up parts of the work without replacing the people behind it. Rather than eliminating those roles, Bezos said AI gives workers more powerful tools, enabling them to accomplish more in less time.

Don’t Fear the Bubble

Bezos also addressed one of Wall Street’s biggest questions: What if today’s AI boom turns into tomorrow’s bubble?

His answer was surprisingly optimistic.

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“Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn’t worry about it because the bubble is driving investment, and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy,” he said.

He compared today’s spending on artificial intelligence to previous technology booms, arguing that periods of heavy investment often produce lasting breakthroughs, even if some companies don’t survive.

“The good ideas will pay for all of the losers,” Bezos said.

Looking Beyond the Headlines

Bezos’ comments stretched beyond AI, touching on taxes, economic growth, and the long-term impact of productivity. His central theme remained the same: Economies grow when people can produce more with better tools.

That philosophy has shaped much of his career, from building Amazon into an e-commerce giant to investing in space exploration through Blue Origin and, more recently, helping lead AI startup Prometheus.

Whether AI ultimately exceeds today’s lofty expectations remains to be seen. But Bezos’ perspective offers a reminder that history’s biggest technological leaps haven’t simply replaced workers — they’ve changed what workers are capable of doing.

If his bulldozer analogy proves right, the biggest opportunity may not come from fearing AI, but from figuring out how to put it to work.