What to Expect From Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2027 Earnings Report

New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is a leading video game publisher and developer that creates, markets, and distributes interactive entertainment for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Valued at a market cap of $44.4 billion, the company owns some of the gaming industry's most valuable franchises and generates revenue from full-game sales, digital downloads, in-game purchases, subscriptions, and mobile gaming.

TTWO is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 earnings before the market opens on Friday, Aug. 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this gaming company to report a profit of $0.08 per share, down 81.4% from $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in March 2027, analysts expect TTWO to report earnings of $5.21 per share, up 89.5% from $2.75 per share in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to further grow 62.6% year over year to $8.47 in fiscal 2028.

TTWO has surged 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.1% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 2.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Jun. 29, Take-Two Interactive shares rose 3% after strong early pre-order demand for Grand Theft Auto VI fueled investor optimism. Positive sentiment was further supported by Bank of America raising its price target to $368 from $320, citing improved monetization prospects for GTA Online following the company's strong fiscal 2026 revenue growth.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about TTWO’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 25 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and two suggest "Hold." The mean price target for TTWO is $284.83, indicating a 20.7% potential upside from the current levels.