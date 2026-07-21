What to Expect From Expedia Group's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) operates as an online travel company that provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. Valued at $32.5 billion by market cap, the company facilitates memorable experiences for travelers through its family of brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Trivago, and more. The leading online travel company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $4.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 26.7% from $3.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect EXPE to report EPS of $16.98, up 27.1% from $13.36 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.9% year over year to $19.68 in fiscal 2027.

EXPE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 43.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.2% returns over the same time frame.

EXPE’s outperformance was driven by strong execution in consumer and B2B, disciplined marketing, and the growing impact of AI. CEO Ariane Gorin noted steady U.S. demand but higher cancellations in Europe and Asia due to geopolitical events, which were managed with flexible policies. AI improved personalization and marketing efficiency, lifting conversion and service, while new B2B deals with partners like Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) added demand. Consumer bookings grew at the fastest pace in three years and loyalty engagement rose. With record Q1 margins on cost control, management expects AI and B2B expansion to support growth, while remaining cautious on ongoing volatility.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXPE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 21 give a “Hold.” EXPE’s average analyst price target is $286.26, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.