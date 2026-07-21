Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Expedia Group's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Expedia Logo and Travel Interface By photo for everything,
Expedia Logo and Travel Interface By photo for everything,

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) operates as an online travel company that provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. Valued at $32.5 billion by market cap, the company facilitates memorable experiences for travelers through its family of brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Trivago, and more. The leading online travel company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $4.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 26.7% from $3.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect EXPE to report EPS of $16.98, up 27.1% from $13.36 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.9% year over year to $19.68 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

EXPE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 43.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.2% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EXPE’s outperformance was driven by strong execution in consumer and B2B, disciplined marketing, and the growing impact of AI. CEO Ariane Gorin noted steady U.S. demand but higher cancellations in Europe and Asia due to geopolitical events, which were managed with flexible policies. AI improved personalization and marketing efficiency, lifting conversion and service, while new B2B deals with partners like Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) added demand. Consumer bookings grew at the fastest pace in three years and loyalty engagement rose. With record Q1 margins on cost control, management expects AI and B2B expansion to support growth, while remaining cautious on ongoing volatility.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXPE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 21 give a “Hold.” EXPE’s average analyst price target is $286.26, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 114.36 -0.25 -0.22%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
BMO 178.29 +0.29 +0.16%
Bank of Montreal
$SPX 7,479.11 +35.83 +0.48%
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 267.29 +2.21 +0.83%
Expedia Group Inc
UBER 72.03 -0.14 -0.19%
UBER Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Wooden blocks with the word BONDS spelled out on top of money by Worawith via Adobe Stock 2
5% Bond Returns Are a Gift for Retirement Investors. My Favorite Way to Invest in Treasurys Lets You Earn a Paycheck No Matter What the Market Does.
An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 3
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Alibaba Stock Just Got Apple’s Biggest AI Endorsement. This Could Be a Game Changer for BABA.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Alphabet Is Up 94% and Meta Is Down 5%. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best AI Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.