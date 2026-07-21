Gilead Sciences' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Gilead sign is seen during the fifth China International Import Expo By Eagle

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need. Valued at $166.7 billion by market cap, the company’s primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. The HIV giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GILD to report a loss of $7.09 per share on a diluted basis, down 452.7% from a profit of $2.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect GILD to report loss per share of $0.77, down 109.5% from EPS of $8.15 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise significantly year over year to $9.73 in fiscal 2027.

GILD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 23.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 20.8% returns over the same time frame.

GILD’s outperformance reflected strong execution across HIV, oncology, and liver. HIV sales grew year-over-year on strength in Biktarvy and U.S. PrEP, driven by the rapid launch of Yes2Go, which is twice-yearly injectable. Looking ahead, management expects growth from HIV, oncology, and new product launches, but guided to a full-year adjusted EPS loss due to IPR&D costs from the Arcellx deal and pending acquisitions. Management’s focus is on pipeline execution and integration to drive both near-term and long-term growth.

On May 7, GILD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.03 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.89. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $6.9 billion. GILD expects full-year loss per share in the range of $1.05 to $0.65.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GILD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GILD’s average analyst price target is $158.72, indicating a potential upside of 19.2% from the current levels.