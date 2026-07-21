Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Gilead Sciences' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Gilead sign is seen during the fifth China International Import Expo By Eagle
Gilead sign is seen during the fifth China International Import Expo By Eagle

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need. Valued at $166.7 billion by market cap, the company’s primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. The HIV giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GILD to report a loss of $7.09 per share on a diluted basis, down 452.7% from a profit of $2.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect GILD to report loss per share of $0.77, down 109.5% from EPS of $8.15 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise significantly year over year to $9.73 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

GILD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 23.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV20.8% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

GILD’s outperformance reflected strong execution across HIV, oncology, and liver. HIV sales grew year-over-year on strength in Biktarvy and U.S. PrEP, driven by the rapid launch of Yes2Go, which is twice-yearly injectable. Looking ahead, management expects growth from HIV, oncology, and new product launches, but guided to a full-year adjusted EPS loss due to IPR&D costs from the Arcellx deal and pending acquisitions. Management’s focus is on pipeline execution and integration to drive both near-term and long-term growth.

On May 7, GILD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.03 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.89. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $6.9 billion. GILD expects full-year loss per share in the range of $1.05 to $0.65.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GILD stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GILD’s average analyst price target is $158.72, indicating a potential upside of 19.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.22 -1.03 -0.65%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
GILD 130.21 -3.00 -2.25%
Gilead Sciences Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Wooden blocks with the word BONDS spelled out on top of money by Worawith via Adobe Stock 2
5% Bond Returns Are a Gift for Retirement Investors. My Favorite Way to Invest in Treasurys Lets You Earn a Paycheck No Matter What the Market Does.
An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 3
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Alibaba Stock Just Got Apple’s Biggest AI Endorsement. This Could Be a Game Changer for BABA.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Alphabet Is Up 94% and Meta Is Down 5%. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best AI Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.