What to Expect From Microchip Technology's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $43.7 billion , Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) is a global provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, operating across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog devices, memory solutions, and specialized technologies for diverse industrial, automotive, and communication applications.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict MCHP to report EPS of $0.59 , a 247.1% jump from $0.17 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the chipmaker to report EPS of $2.69, a surge of 131.9% from $1.16 in fiscal 2026 .

Shares of Microchip Technology have risen 7.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.2% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 34.7% increase over the same period.

Microchip Technology reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2026 results on May 7, with adjusted EPS of $0.57 and revenue of $1.31 billion, up 35.1% year-over-year . The company also issued better-than-expected guidance, forecasting next-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion and an adjusted gross margin of 62.3% - 63.3%. The upbeat outlook was driven by strong demand for its chips across the industrial, automotive, and AI data center markets, along with steady growth from aerospace and defense spending. However, the stock fell 2.5% the next day.