Aflac Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a Fortune 500 insurer providing supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan. The company pays eligible claims directly to policyholders, helping reduce financial stress during illness or accidents while offering financial protection through voluntary insurance products. It has a market capitalization of approximately $63.5 billion.

AFL is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.77, down marginally from $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. AFL has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed expectations in the other two.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $7.07, down 5.6% from $7.49 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is likely to rebound in FY2027, rising 8.6% annually to $7.68.

AFL stock has gained 21.9% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which climbed 6.7% during the same period.

Aflac has outperformed the broader market as investors favored its steady cash generation, consistent shareholder returns, and resilient business model. Strong first quarter results, a 44-year dividend growth streak, $1 billion in share buybacks, and stable growth across its U.S. and Japan operations reinforced confidence in the stock.

Analysts remain neutral on AFL, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," while 10 suggest a "Hold and three recommend a “Strong Sell”. While the stock currently trades above the average analyst price target of $117.20, the Street-high price target of $137 suggests an upswing potential of 16.9% from the current market price.