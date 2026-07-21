Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Aflac Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
logo of Aflac By monticellllo
logo of Aflac By monticellllo

Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a Fortune 500 insurer providing supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan. The company pays eligible claims directly to policyholders, helping reduce financial stress during illness or accidents while offering financial protection through voluntary insurance products. It has a market capitalization of approximately $63.5 billion.

AFL is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.77, down marginally from $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. AFL has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed expectations in the other two. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $7.07, down 5.6% from $7.49 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is likely to rebound in FY2027, rising 8.6% annually to $7.68. 

www.barchart.com

AFL stock has gained 21.9% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which climbed 6.7% during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Aflac has outperformed the broader market as investors favored its steady cash generation, consistent shareholder returns, and resilient business model. Strong first quarter results, a 44-year dividend growth streak, $1 billion in share buybacks, and stable growth across its U.S. and Japan operations reinforced confidence in the stock.

Analysts remain neutral on AFL, with the stock earning a consensus "Hold" rating. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," while 10 suggest a "Hold and three recommend a “Strong Sell”. While the stock currently trades above the average analyst price target of $117.20, the Street-high price target of $137 suggests an upswing potential of 16.9% from the current market price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 56.04 -0.22 -0.39%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
AFL 124.08 -0.64 -0.51%
Aflac Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Wooden blocks with the word BONDS spelled out on top of money by Worawith via Adobe Stock 2
5% Bond Returns Are a Gift for Retirement Investors. My Favorite Way to Invest in Treasurys Lets You Earn a Paycheck No Matter What the Market Does.
An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 3
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Alibaba Stock Just Got Apple’s Biggest AI Endorsement. This Could Be a Game Changer for BABA.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Alphabet Is Up 94% and Meta Is Down 5%. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best AI Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.