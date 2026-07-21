What to Expect From ConocoPhillips' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips ( COP ) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market cap of $140.9 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, Aug. 6, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.96 on a diluted basis, up 108.5% from $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.20, up 49.4% from $6.16 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 11.5% year over year (YoY) to $8.14 in fiscal 2027.

COP stock has surged 26.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.2% rise , but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 34.8% return during the same time frame.

On July 17, COP stock rose more than 1% as geopolitical risks carry on, resulting in a 4% rise in WTI crude oil prices. As the U.S. continues launching strikes against Iran, hitting coastal surveillance and air defense sites and military logistics infrastructure, Iraq retaliated by attacking US bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, with Kuwait. With reports of expanding military operations in the coming days, analysts expect WTI crude oil prices to keep on climbing.