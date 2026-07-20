As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter & Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been one of Wall Street's hottest investment themes over the past few years, with investors racing to identify the next breakout winner. But after a spectacular run, cracks are beginning to emerge. Last week, markets stumbled as semiconductor stocks and other AI high-flyers once again led the selloff. The sector has been under mounting pressure amid concerns that valuations have climbed too far, too fast. Investors are also questioning whether the explosive demand for AI chips and memory can be sustained if AI ultimately delivers less profitability and productivity than many expect.

As investors become more selective and shift toward companies with more predictable earnings, attention has begun turning to defensive sectors. And one name that perfectly fits that profile is the Procter & Gamble Company (PG). Founded in 1837, Procter & Gamble has evolved into one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, selling everyday household and personal care brands across more than 180 countries. The company has endured economic downturns, market crashes, periods of high inflation, and shifting consumer trends over nearly two centuries.

Its longevity is also reflected in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI). Procter & Gamble has been a continuous member of the blue-chip index since 1932, making it the longest-serving current component. While several once-prominent companies, including General Electric (GE), have exited the index over the decades, Procter & Gamble has remained a constant. With its long history of reliable dividend payments, defensive business model, blue-chip reputation, and relatively low volatility, Procter & Gamble may be an appealing addition for investors looking to reduce portfolio risk and seek stability while the once-red-hot AI trade faces increasing uncertainty.

About Procter & Gamble Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company has grown from a small soap and candle business into one of the world's largest consumer goods companies. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company sells a wide range of household and personal care products that millions of consumers use every day. Its portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Ariel, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Pantene, Always, Dawn, Febreze, and Vicks, giving it a presence in homes across more than 180 countries and territories.

Over nearly two centuries, Procter & Gamble has built a reputation for producing everyday essentials while successfully navigating wars, recessions, inflationary cycles, and changing consumer preferences. Today, the company operates manufacturing facilities around the world and generates tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue, making it one of the largest and most influential companies in the global consumer staples sector.

As AI-fueled volatility rattles Wall Street, P&G has emerged as a rare pocket of stability. The consumer goods giant, with a market value of $349.2 billion, has advanced 4.2% so far in 2026 and gained a marginal 0.65% over the past five trading sessions. That stands in stark contrast to the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) down 0.40% over the past five trading sessions and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) off 0.66% during the same period amid a sharp retreat in AI stocks.

One of Procter & Gamble's defining strengths has been its long-standing commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends. The company is a member of the exclusive Dividend Kings club, having paid an uninterrupted dividend for 136 consecutive years and increased its annual dividend for 70 straight years, a track record achieved by only a handful of publicly traded companies.

Most recently, on July 14, Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share, payable on Aug. 17. Based on the current payout, the company's forward annualized dividend stands at $4.35 per share, translating to a dividend yield of approximately 2.87%.

Inside Procter & Gamble’s Q3 Earnings Results

P&G reinforced its reputation for consistency when it reported fiscal third-quarter results on April 24, delivering earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations. For the quarter ended March 31, the consumer goods giant generated $21.2 billion in net sales, up 7% year-over-year (YOY) and comfortably ahead of analysts' expectations of $20.5 billion. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions or divestitures, rose 3% from a year earlier.

In addition, profitability exceeded expectations. Core earnings came in at $1.59 per share, a 3% increase from the prior year and slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.56. Notably, the quarter's growth was supported primarily by higher sales volumes rather than price increases, suggesting healthy underlying consumer demand. Organic sales growth was driven by a 2% increase in volume, complemented by a 1% contribution from pricing.

Among its business segments, Beauty delivered the strongest performance, with organic sales climbing 7% and volumes rising 5%, supported by product innovation and strong demand for the company's premium skincare portfolio. Fabric & Home Care, P&G's largest business by revenue, generated $7.4 billion in sales and posted 3% organic growth, while Baby, Feminine & Family Care also recorded 3% organic sales growth. Meanwhile, the Grooming and Health Care segments were comparatively softer, with both reporting modest 2% declines in volumes.

The company also continued to reward shareholders, returning $3.2 billion during the quarter through $2.5 billion in dividend payments and more than $600 million in share repurchases. Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, maintaining its forecast for 1% to 5% reported sales growth and flat to 4% organic sales growth. P&G reiterated its guidance for diluted earnings per share growth of 1% to 6% from fiscal 2025, while projecting core EPS growth up to 4%, implying a fiscal 2026 core EPS range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share. Moreover, the company is scheduled to drop its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29.

How Are Analysts Viewing Procter & Gamble Stock?

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Procter & Gamble despite the challenging market backdrop. The stock currently holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating based on 26 analyst opinions, including 10 “Strong Buy” and four “Moderate Buy” recommendations, while 12 analysts remain on the sidelines with "Hold" ratings. Their average price target of $163.17 indicates potential upside of 9.2%, with the highest target of $181 suggesting the stock could rally as much as 21.1%.