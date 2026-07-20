Charles River Laboratories Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $10.8 billion , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( CRL ) is a global partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions, providing essential products and services that accelerate research and drug development. With a dedicated team focused on innovation and quality, the company helps clients expedite the discovery, early-stage development, and safe manufacture of new therapies for patients worldwide.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CRL to report an adjusted EPS of $2.72 , down 12.8% from $3.12 in the year-ago quarter . However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the contract drug developer to post adjusted EPS of $11.05, a rise of 7.5% from $10.28 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 9.6% year-over-year to $12.11 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories have climbed 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.8% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 21.7% return over the same period.

Charles River Laboratories reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.06 and revenue of $995.8 million on May 7. The results were driven by improving demand for its drug discovery and development services, with discovery and safety assessment segment revenue increasing to $596.9 million, signaling a gradual recovery in biotech and pharmaceutical spending. The company also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $10.80 to $11.30. Nevertheless, the stock fell marginally on that day.