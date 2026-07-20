What to Expect From Johnson Controls’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $85.7 billion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a global provider of smart building technologies, HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, and building automation solutions. The Ireland-based company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential customers by helping them improve energy efficiency, safety, sustainability, and operational performance.

JCI is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens Wednesday, Jul. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect JCI to report a profit of $1.32 per share on a diluted basis, up 25.7% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports, which is impressive.

For the current year, analysts expect JCI to report EPS of $4.90, up 30.3% from $3.76 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.6% year over year to $5.76 in fiscal 2027.

JCI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 18.4% during this period. However, it slightly outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 18.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Jun. 2, Johnson Controls shares rose 6% after UBS raised its price target on the stock to $180 from $170 and reiterated its “Buy” rating, following a company event where management increased its long-term organic growth target to high single digits from mid-single digits, boosting investor confidence in the company's growth outlook.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on JCI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, eight suggest a “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” JCI’s average analyst price target is $156.24, indicating a potential upside of 11.2% from the current levels.