CDW Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation ( CDW ) provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.2 billion and operates through three segments: Commercial, Government, and Education.

CDW is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.65 on a diluted basis, up 7.3% from $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.21, up 7.1% from $9.53 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.6% year over year (YoY) to $11.29 in fiscal 2027.

CDW stock has declined 25.4% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 32.8% rise during the same time frame.

On May 6, CDW stock declined 20.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.28, failing to touch Wall Street’s forecasts.