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CDW Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CDW logo sign is shown at the company's headquarters By JHVEPhoto
CDW logo sign is shown at the company's headquarters By JHVEPhoto

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation (CDW) provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.2 billion and operates through three segments: Commercial, Government, and Education. 

CDW is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.65 on a diluted basis, up 7.3% from $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.    

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.21, up 7.1% from $9.53 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.6% year over year (YoY) to $11.29 in fiscal 2027.       

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CDW stock has declined 25.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK32.8% rise during the same time frame.             

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On May 6, CDW stock declined 20.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.28, failing to touch Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are highly bullish on CDW, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” CDW’s average analyst price target is $151.82, indicating a 12.3% upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,492.12 -41.65 -0.55%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.30 -2.22 -1.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CDW 134.48 +0.14 +0.10%
CDW Corp

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