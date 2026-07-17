What You Need To Know Ahead of Emerson Electric's Earnings Release

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $77.9 billion , the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments.

EMR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.68 on a diluted basis, up 10.5% from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.49, up 8.2% from $6 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10% year over year (YoY) to $7.14 in fiscal 2027.

EMR stock has fallen 3.9% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 19.8% rise during the same time frame.

On May 5, EMR stock rose 6.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.6 billion, missing Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.54, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $6.45 to $6.55 per share.