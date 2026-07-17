What You Need To Know Ahead of Emerson Electric's Earnings Release

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $77.9 billion, the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments.
EMR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.68 on a diluted basis, up 10.5% from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.49, up 8.2% from $6 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10% year over year (YoY) to $7.14 in fiscal 2027.
EMR stock has fallen 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.8% rise during the same time frame.
On May 5, EMR stock rose 6.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.6 billion, missing Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.54, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $6.45 to $6.55 per share.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on EMR, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a ‘Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” EMR’s average analyst price target is $163.58, indicating an upside of 17.6% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.