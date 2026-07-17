Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Emerson Electric's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Emerson electric ticker By 陈佳乐
Emerson electric ticker By 陈佳乐

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $77.9 billion, the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments. 

EMR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.68 on a diluted basis, up 10.5% from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.49, up 8.2% from $6 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10% year over year (YoY) to $7.14 in fiscal 2027.            

www.barchart.com

EMR stock has fallen 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI19.8% rise during the same time frame.           

www.barchart.com

On May 5, EMR stock rose 6.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.6 billion, missing Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.54, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $6.45 to $6.55 per share. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on EMR, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a ‘Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” EMR’s average analyst price target is $163.58, indicating an upside of 17.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.81 +0.66 +0.37%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,488.75 -45.02 -0.60%
S&P 500 Index
EMR 141.26 +2.18 +1.57%
Emerson Electric Company

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Micron Stock Is Off 31% From Its High. Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy.
Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 2
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
A corporate office for IBM by HJBC via Adobe Stock 5
Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Retail Investors to Stay Far Away from the IBM Stock Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.