Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Bulls Starting Friday Morning with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

Wheat is trading 3 to 8 cent gains across the three markets on Friday. The wheat complex slipped back on Thursday, with contracts marginally lower. Chicago SRW contracts saw nearby losses of 1 to 3 cents on the day. Open interest was up 6,265 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures posted front month losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 2 to 3 cents on Thursday.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report from Thursday showed just 235,102 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending July 9.  That was the lowest for the new marketing year to date, and less than half of the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 66,600 MT, with 45,100 MT sold to Mexico.

The France AgriMer estimates French wheat crop at 65% good/excellent, steady from the previous week. Harvest was taken to 92% complete as of July 13.  The International Grains Council (IGC) left its world wheat production estimate UNCH at 821 MMT on Thursday. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.74 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.91, down 1 cent, currently up 3 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.16 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.31 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.85 1/4, up 2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.09 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 739-2 +8-0 +1.09%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 724-4 +8-0 +1.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.8900 +0.0375 +0.55%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 679-2 +4-4 +0.67%
Wheat
ZWZ26 695-4 +4-4 +0.65%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 1
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
MU Stock Alert: What to Watch as Micron Takes a Stake in GlobalWafers
Arista sing at headquarters of an American multinational technology company Arista Networks - Santa Clara, California, USA - 2020 By MichaelVi 3
What to Expect From Arista Networks' Q2 2026 Earnings Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
AI Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Cisco Took 25 Years to Make Investors Whole Again After Its Dot-Com Crash. Here's What That Means for Traders Buying NVIDIA Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.