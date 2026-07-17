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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Uber Technologies' Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $150.7 billion, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology company that provides a platform for transportation, delivery, and logistics services. The company’s offerings span Mobility, Delivery, and Freight, providing transportation, food and retail ordering, and logistics solutions through its digital marketplace. 

The San Francisco, California-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts project UBER to report an adjusted EPS of $0.84, a 33.3% growth from $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Uber Technologies to post adjusted EPS of $2.97, down nearly 44% from $5.30 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 49.2% year-over-year to $4.43 in fiscal 2027.

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UBER stock has fallen 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI19.8% gain over the same period. 

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Shares of Uber Technologies climbed 8.5% on May 6 after the company delivered strong Q1 2026 results, with Gross Bookings rising 25% year-over-year to $53.7 billion, revenue increasing 14% to $13.2 billion, and trips growing 20% to 3.6 billion, driven by 17% growth in Monthly Active Platform Consumers. Investors were particularly encouraged by profitability improvements, as operating income surged 57% to a record $1.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $2.5 billion, and adjusted EPS jumped 44% to $0.72, while free cash flow reached $2.3 billion. 

Sentiment was further boosted by strong guidance, with Uber forecasting Q2 Gross Bookings of $56.25 billion - $57.75 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78 - $0.82.

Analysts' consensus view on UBER stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 50 analysts covering the stock, 36 suggest a "Strong Buy," four have a "Moderate Buy," nine provide a "Hold" rating, and one recommends a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $105.81, indicating a potential upside of 42.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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