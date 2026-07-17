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STERIS' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Steris Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone screen_By Rafael Henrique
Steris Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone screen_By Rafael Henrique

Mentor, Ohio-based STERIS plc (STE) provides infection prevention products and services. Valued at $20.6 billion by market cap, the company offers sterilizers, washers, surgical tables, lights and equipment management systems, and endoscopy accessories. The provider of infection prevention products and services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STE to report a profit of $2.52 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.7% from $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect STE to report EPS of $11.18, up 9.9% from $10.17 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $12.04 in fiscal 2028. 

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STE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 2.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV20.5% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 11, STE shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $1.6 billion, up 7.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.83. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of eight analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” STE’s average analyst price target is $254.43, indicating a notable potential upside of 15.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 161.80 +3.51 +2.22%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
STE 221.13 +9.67 +4.57%
Steris Corp
$SPX 7,533.77 -38.63 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index

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