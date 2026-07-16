MU Stock Alert: What to Know as Micron Teams Up With Qualcomm

Micron (MU) says it has completed strategic customer agreements with seven Tier 1 automotive suppliers, including Qualcomm (QCOM), Visteon (VC), HARMAN, JOYNEXT, DENSO, Astemo, and Hyundai Mobis.

The partnership with Qualcomm is particularly significant as both companies are deeply embedded in the automotive tech ecosystem, where vehicles are becoming increasingly software-defined and require high-performance compute, connectivity, memory, and storage platforms.

QCOM CEO Cristiano Amon emphasized that the partnership with Micron helps provide customers with a strong technology foundation as vehicles become more intelligent and connected, supporting advanced digital cockpit, driver assistance, and connectivity solutions over long vehicle lifecycles.

The announcement arrives during a turbulent period for Micron stock, which has shed more than 30% from its June 22 peak amid multiple headwinds including ASML’s (ASML) announcement of more efficient EUV machinery benefitting competitors.

Speculation about CoreWeave (CRWV) hedging against memory price declines, leveraged ETF rebalancing, and China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies planning an $8.6 billion IPO, triggering oversupply concerns, are among other reasons that have weighed MU recently.

Significance of the Qualcomm Deal for Micron Stock

The announced strategic customer agreements are structured as multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with binding commitments that secure predetermined volumes and incorporate minimum pricing that guarantees robust gross margins for Micron.

The agreements provide both parties with greater visibility for optimized production planning and increased collaboration on future memory and storage requirements.

Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated that as vehicles become increasingly intelligent, memory and storage are critical enablers of the tech experiences consumers demand.

The Qualcomm partnership reinforces MU’s strategy to diversify its revenue streams beyond data center AI into the automotive sector, where memory content per vehicle is rising rapidly due to advanced driver assistance systems, in-vehicle infotainment, and increasing levels of autonomy.

MU’s Fundamentals Aren’t Fully Baked into Its Multiple

Despite the recent selloff, Micron’s fundamental business remains exceptionally strong.

The memory chips specialist posted Q3 revenue of $41.5 billion – up 346% year-over-year – with gross margins at a record 84.9%, and guided Q4 revenue to roughly $50 billion.

Micron has now signed 16 strategic customer agreements in total, carrying about $100 billion in floor-priced revenue over five years, backed by $22 billion in customer cash deposits and letters of credit.

Analysts at Trivariate Research have called Micron the most important stock in the market, noting it trades at less than 11x normalized earnings per share, which they consider low for the only U.S. producer of a critical product in the AI supply chain.

The automotive SCAs add a layer of sales stability and margin protection that could help moderate the historical boom-and-bust cyclicality of the memory industry, though about 67%-80% of Micron’s shipments remain exposed to volatile spot and contract market pricing.

What’s the Consensus Rating on MU Shares?

MU shares’ massive year-to-date rally hasn’t deterred Wall Street from forecasting further upside.

The consensus rating on Micron stock remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of $1,492 indicating more than 75% upside from current levels.

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