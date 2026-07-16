Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Market Fading Wednesday Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock

Corn prices are down 5 to 8 cents at midday on Thursday amid a sharp slide in overall ag commodity prices and poor weekly export sales numbers.  Futures had posted gains of 5 to 9 cents yesterday, getting spillover support from near limit gains in wheat. Open interest was up 7,799 contracts on Wednesday, suggesting net new buying. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 8 at $4.09 1/2.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report this morning fell short of the trade estimated range of 500,000 to 1 MMT for old crop corn export business in the week of July 9. It showed just 314,962 MT. That was a MY low but still more than triple the same week last year. Sales for 2026/27 were on the lower side of the 0.3-1.1 MMT expectations at 311,222 MT. That was a 6-week low and took the accumulated new crop commitments to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year.

The next 7 days are predicted to be relatively dry for much of the Western Corn Belt according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF, with just trace amounts in much of MN, IA, NE, MO, and the Dakotas. The Eastern Corn Belt is seen a little wetter, with 0.5-1.5 inches expected in parts of IL, IN, and OH. 

The IGC cut its projection for 2026/27 world corn production by 4 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1.306 billion tonnes. The French crop forecast was reduced 3 MMT due to excessive heat harming yield potential. 

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09 1/2, down 8 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.63, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.78 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.68 1/4, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCZ26 464-0s -5-4 -1.17%
Corn
ZCU26 441-4s -6-0 -1.34%
Corn
ZCPZ25US.CM 3.9584 -0.0042 -0.11%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2025
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0975 -0.0677 -1.63%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
MU Stock Alert: What to Watch as Micron Takes a Stake in GlobalWafers
Arista sing at headquarters of an American multinational technology company Arista Networks - Santa Clara, California, USA - 2020 By MichaelVi 2
What to Expect From Arista Networks' Q2 2026 Earnings Report
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
IBM Stock Just Suffered a Gruesome Massacre, But Algos Likely Sense a Huge Discount Here
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 4
Nasdaq Futures Climb as ASML Fuels AI Optimism, U.S. PPI Data and Earnings in Focus
AI Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Cisco Took 25 Years to Make Investors Whole Again After Its Dot-Com Crash. Here's What That Means for Traders Buying NVIDIA Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.