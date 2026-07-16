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What to Expect From Duke Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Duke Energy electric substation By jetcityimage
Duke Energy electric substation By jetcityimage

With a market cap of $96.9 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States, providing electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across the Southeast and Midwest. The company operates through its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segments, along with a growing Commercial Renewables portfolio.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Duke Energy to report an adjusted EPS of $1.29, a rise of 3.2% from $1.25 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the electric utility to post adjusted EPS of $6.71, up 6.3% from $6.31 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $7.15 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Duke Energy have risen over 7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) over 11% gain over the same period.

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Duke Energy shares recovered marginally on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.93 and revenue rose to $9.17 billion. Investor sentiment was also supported by continued growth in power demand from data centers, as Duke added 2.7 GW of new data center projects during the quarter, bringing total signed agreements since 2024 to 7.6 GW, while management disclosed advanced discussions for an additional 15.4 GW of potential projects. 

Additionally, confidence was reinforced by the recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments, favorable weather, and Duke's efforts to recover more than $800 million in higher winter storm-related power purchase costs through proposed electricity rate increases.

Analysts' consensus view on DUK stock remains cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 14 "Holds." The average analyst price target is $138, indicating a potential upside of 9.9% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.38 +0.16 +0.35%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,559.68 -12.72 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index
DUK 125.66 +1.32 +1.06%
Duke Energy Corp

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