What to Expect From TransDigm Group's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $68.9 billion , TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ) is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components through its wholly owned subsidiaries, serving nearly all commercial and military aircraft in operation worldwide. The company provides a broad portfolio of proprietary aerospace products, including engine systems, actuators, pumps, electrical components, avionics, safety equipment, interior systems, sensors, testing solutions, and other mission-critical technologies primarily for the aerospace industry.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project TDG to report an EPS of $9.69 , a 7.3% growth from $9.03 in the year-ago quarter . The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast TransDigm to post EPS of $37.96, up 6.3% from $35.70 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 17.2% year-over-year to $44.48 in fiscal 2027.

Over the past 52 weeks, TDG stock has fallen 21.4% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 18.9% gain over the same period.

Shares of TransDigm Group rose 3.6% on May 5 after the company reported strong Q2 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with net sales increasing 18% year-over-year to $2.544 billion, net income rising 12% to $536 million, and adjusted EPS growing 8% to $9.85. Investor sentiment was further boosted by management's decision to raise full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing the midpoint outlook for revenue by $420 million to $10.30 - $10.42 billion and adjusted EPS by $1.14 to $38.83 - $40.21, driven primarily by stronger-than-expected performance in its core business.