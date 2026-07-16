What to Expect From TransDigm Group's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $68.9 billion, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components through its wholly owned subsidiaries, serving nearly all commercial and military aircraft in operation worldwide. The company provides a broad portfolio of proprietary aerospace products, including engine systems, actuators, pumps, electrical components, avionics, safety equipment, interior systems, sensors, testing solutions, and other mission-critical technologies primarily for the aerospace industry.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project TDG to report an EPS of $9.69, a 7.3% growth from $9.03 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast TransDigm to post EPS of $37.96, up 6.3% from $35.70 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 17.2% year-over-year to $44.48 in fiscal 2027.
Over the past 52 weeks, TDG stock has fallen 21.4%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI) 18.9% gain over the same period.
Shares of TransDigm Group rose 3.6% on May 5 after the company reported strong Q2 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with net sales increasing 18% year-over-year to $2.544 billion, net income rising 12% to $536 million, and adjusted EPS growing 8% to $9.85. Investor sentiment was further boosted by management's decision to raise full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing the midpoint outlook for revenue by $420 million to $10.30 - $10.42 billion and adjusted EPS by $1.14 to $38.83 - $40.21, driven primarily by stronger-than-expected performance in its core business.
Analysts' consensus view on TDG stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 13 suggest a "Strong Buy" and eight provide a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target of $1,524.37, indicating a potential upside of 24.7% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.