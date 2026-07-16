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Gartner Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gartner website on a computer screen_ By IB Photgraphy
Gartner website on a computer screen_ By IB Photgraphy

Connecticut-based Gartner, Inc. (IT) is a leading technology research and consulting firm that provides actionable insights, data-driven analysis, and advisory services to businesses, government agencies, and technology vendors worldwide. With a market capitalization of $8.9 billion, the company helps organizations make informed decisions on technology investments, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software through its research, consulting, and conferences.

The tech titan is anticipated to release its Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings report soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Gartner to report a profit of $3.77 per share on a diluted basis, a 6.8% rise from $3.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect IT to report an EPS of $13.61, up 3.3% from $13.17 in fiscal 2025. Additionally, its EPS is expected to rise by 13.3% year over year to $15.42 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Gartner have declined 62.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX21.3% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK40.8% return during the same time frame.

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On Jul. 8, Gartner shares fell 2.8% amid a broader sell-off in business services stocks after renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East fueled a surge in oil prices and inflation concerns. Higher bond yields and expectations of slower corporate spending weighed on consulting and IT services companies, as businesses often delay discretionary technology and advisory spending during periods of economic uncertainty.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, three are recommending a “Strong Buy,” ten are recommending a “Hold,” one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. IT’s average analyst price target is $162.62, indicating an upside of 21.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 181.58 -2.04 -1.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
IT 133.76 +0.79 +0.59%
Gartner Inc

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