Electronic Arts' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $51.8 billion , Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA ) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, developing and delivering games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It is recognized for its portfolio of globally renowned franchises, including EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL™, College Football™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™, and EA SPORTS F1®.

The Redwood City, California-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post a profit of $0.27 per share , a 217.4% surge from a loss of $0.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2027, analysts predict the video game maker to report EPS of $6.86, up 19.9% from $5.72 in fiscal 2026 .

EA stock has climbed 38.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.4% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 6.5% rise over the same period.

Electronic Arts reported strong Q4 2026 results on May 5, including revenue of $2.12 billion and EPS of $1.81, which beat analyst expectations. Full-year net bookings rose 9% year-over-year to a record $8.03 billion, supported by growth in both full-game sales and live services, including the successful launch of the Battlefield franchise. Additionally, the company highlighted strong investor demand in its recent debt financing process and positive progress with regulators regarding its pending acquisition by a consortium backed by the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake affiliates, and Affinity Partners affiliates. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.