What to Expect From Sysco's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $39.6 billion , Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) is the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, providing food products, equipment, and customized supply chain solutions to restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and other foodservice customers. Operating 337 distribution centers across 10 countries, it serves approximately 730,000 customer locations with the support of 75,000 colleagues and generated more than $81 billion in sales in fiscal year 2025.

The Houston, Texas-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect SYY to report an adjusted EPS of $1.42 , up over 2% from $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Sysco to post an adjusted EPS of $4.59, a 2.9% rise from $4.46 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $4.96 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Sysco have risen 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% return . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.1% gain over the same period.

Shares of Sysco fell 2.6% on Apr. 28 after the company reported Q3 2026 results . While sales increased 4.7% to $20.5 billion and gross profit rose 6.5% to $3.8 billion, operating income declined 9.1% to $619 million, net earnings fell 15.2% to $340 million, and EPS dropped 13.4% to $0.71, reflecting higher operating expenses, including $63 million in higher incentive compensation costs and continued investments in sales headcount and capacity.