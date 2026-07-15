Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Apollo Global Management’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $68.5 billion, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, specializing in private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and retirement services. Headquartered in New York, the firm manages capital for institutional investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals.

APO is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this private equity firm to report a profit of $2.05 per share, up 19.2% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APO to report a profit of $8.23 per share, up 11.7% from $7.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 21.9% year over year to $10.03 in fiscal 2027.

APO has declined 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.3% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6.9% uptick over the same time period.

On June 3, Apollo Global Management shares fell more than 2% after heavy redemption requests from Cliffwater's private credit fund sparked broader selling across private credit and alternative asset managers, raising investor concerns about liquidity in the sector.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about APO’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest "Hold." The mean price target for APO is $152, indicating a 26.7% potential upside from the current levels.