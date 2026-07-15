Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Apollo Global Management’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $68.5 billion, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, specializing in private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and retirement services. Headquartered in New York, the firm manages capital for institutional investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals.

APO is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this private equity firm to report a profit of $2.05 per share, up 19.2% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APO to report a profit of $8.23 per share, up 11.7% from $7.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 21.9% year over year to $10.03 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com 

APO has declined 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF6.9% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On June 3, Apollo Global Management shares fell more than 2% after heavy redemption requests from Cliffwater's private credit fund sparked broader selling across private credit and alternative asset managers, raising investor concerns about liquidity in the sector.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about APO’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest "Hold." The mean price target for APO is $152, indicating a 26.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APO 119.93 +1.10 +0.93%
Apollo Asset Management
XLF 56.18 +0.11 +0.20%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,543.59 +28.25 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Elon Musk Dubs Him ‘Scam Altman’ Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: ‘Homeboy You’re The One Selling Space Datacenters’
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 4
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 5
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.