Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Teradyne’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Teradyne extest sign, logo on Silicon Valley office_ By MichaelVi
Teradyne extest sign, logo on Silicon Valley office_ By MichaelVi

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is a leading supplier of automated test equipment (ATE) and advanced robotics solutions, serving semiconductor manufacturers, electronics producers, and industrial automation customers worldwide. Its portfolio includes semiconductor test systems, wireless testing platforms, and collaborative and autonomous mobile robots that help improve manufacturing efficiency. The company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts. Teradyne has a market cap of around $53.4 billion.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.04 per share, up 257.9% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TER to report a profit of $7.20 per share, representing an 81.8% increase from $3.96 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 31% year-over-year (YOY) to $9.43 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

TER has rallied 271% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK43.7% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

Teradyne reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026, delivering record financial performance. Revenue surged 87% YOY to $1.3 billion from $686 million, while non-GAAP EPS climbed to $2.56 from $0.75, driven by robust AI-related demand across compute, networking, memory, and robotics markets.

Despite the strong earnings beat and better-than-expected second-quarter guidance, Teradyne shares fell about 19.4% in the following trading session as investors reacted to broader concerns over AI spending momentum and cautious market sentiment rather than the company’s fundamentals.

Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about TER, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for TER is $432.25, indicating a 22.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TER 353.23 +12.12 +3.55%
Teradyne Inc
$SPX 7,543.59 +28.25 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.62 +2.34 +1.29%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Elon Musk Dubs Him ‘Scam Altman’ Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: ‘Homeboy You’re The One Selling Space Datacenters’
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 4
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 5
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.