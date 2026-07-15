What to Expect From Teradyne’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Teradyne, Inc. ( TER ) is a leading supplier of automated test equipment (ATE) and advanced robotics solutions, serving semiconductor manufacturers, electronics producers, and industrial automation customers worldwide. Its portfolio includes semiconductor test systems, wireless testing platforms, and collaborative and autonomous mobile robots that help improve manufacturing efficiency. The company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts. Teradyne has a market cap of around $53.4 billion .

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, July 28 . Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.04 per share , up 257.9% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TER to report a profit of $7.20 per share, representing an 81.8% increase from $3.96 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 31% year-over-year (YOY) to $9.43 in fiscal 2027.

TER has rallied 271% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 43.7% uptick over the same time period.

Teradyne reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026, delivering record financial performance. Revenue surged 87% YOY to $1.3 billion from $686 million, while non-GAAP EPS climbed to $2.56 from $0.75, driven by robust AI-related demand across compute, networking, memory, and robotics markets.

Despite the strong earnings beat and better-than-expected second-quarter guidance, Teradyne shares fell about 19.4% in the following trading session as investors reacted to broader concerns over AI spending momentum and cautious market sentiment rather than the company’s fundamentals.