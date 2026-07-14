Norfolk Southern's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $73.6 billion , Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NSC ) is a leading transportation company that operates one of the largest freight rail networks in the eastern United States. Through its subsidiary, Norfolk Southern Railway Company, it provides rail transportation for a wide range of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods, including agricultural, chemical, industrial, and automotive commodities.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts predict NSC to report an adjusted EPS of $3.20 , a 2.7% decline from $3.29 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the railroad operator to report adjusted EPS of $12.24, down 2% from $12.49 in fiscal 2025 . Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is projected to rise 9.6% year-over-year to $13.41 in fiscal 2027.

NSC stock has soared 24.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 20.2% gain over the same period.

Norfolk Southern shares fell marginally on Apr. 24 after the company warned that surging fuel prices would continue to pressure earnings in the coming quarters, with the management stating fuel would remain a "headwind" in Q2. The company said Q1 2026 fuel expenses were $31 million higher than a year earlier and more than $40 million above expectations, contributing to adjusted EPS slipping to $2.65, while quarterly revenue remained flat at $3 billion.

Management also cited the sharp rise in fuel prices during March, severe winter weather, and a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment as additional pressures on margins despite fuel surcharge revenue partially offsetting higher costs.