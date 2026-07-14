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Here's What to Expect From DTE Energy's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DTE headquarters in Detroit By JHVEPhoto
DTE headquarters in Detroit By JHVEPhoto

With a market cap of $31.3 billion, DTE Energy Company (DTE) generates, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas to millions of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Michigan. Through its Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, and Energy Trading segments, the company delivers power from coal, nuclear, wind, and solar sources, manages extensive transmission and distribution networks, and provides industrial energy and infrastructure services.

The Detroit, Michigan-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate DTE to report an operating EPS of $1.57, up 15.4% from $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict DTE Energy to report operating EPS of $7.71, a rise of 4.8% from $7.36 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, operating EPS is projected to grow over 8% year-over-year to $8.33 in fiscal 2027.

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DTE stock has gained 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.1% return. However, it has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU10.5% rise over the same period. 

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DTE Energy shares rose 3.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 - $7.73 and highlighted more than $1.2 billion in utility investments during Q1 2026, while remaining on track to invest over $6 billion in 2026. Investor sentiment was also boosted by DTE securing an agreement to power Google's planned 1-gigawatt data center in Michigan, a deal expected to generate nearly $1.7 billion in affordability benefits for existing customers over the life of the contract. 

Additionally, the company reported $400 million in Q1 electric distribution investments that contributed to 60% fewer outages during severe March storms, with 99% of affected customers having power restored in less than 48 hours.

Analysts' consensus rating on DTE stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and nine "Holds." The average analyst price target is $160.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.03 +0.31 +0.68%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
DTE 150.03 -0.61 -0.40%
Dte Energy Company
$SPX 7,528.32 +12.98 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index

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