Here's What to Expect From Carrier Global's Next Earnings Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies. Valued at $57.6 billion by market cap, the company also provides building services such as audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. The global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CARR to report a profit of $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.8% from $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect CARR to report EPS of $2.79, up 7.7% from $2.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.9% year over year to $3.15 in fiscal 2027.

CARR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.1% gains over the same time frame.

CARR’s underperformance stemmed from persistent challenges in residential HVAC. With tariffs and rising input costs driving further price hikes, Carrier is leaning on new heat pump and data center cooling products while staying cautious on macro uncertainty and China’s housing market.

On Apr. 30, CARR shares closed up by 8.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.51. The company’s revenue was $5.3 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion. CARR expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $2.80.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CARR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” CARR’s average analyst price target is $76.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.1% from the current levels.