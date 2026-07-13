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Wheat Facing Monday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex is mostly lower across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts are down 2 to 3 cents on the day. KC HRW futures are down 7 to 8 1/2 cents at the midday part of the session. MPLS spring wheat is steady to fractionally lower on Monday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 373,611 MT (13.73 mbu) during the week ending on July 9. That was up well above the week prior but 15.97% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 114,945 MT, with 79,127 MT headed to the Philippines and 62,220 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 1.893 MMT (69.54 mbu), which is now 17.32% below the same period last year.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options backing off their net short by 6,705 contracts in the week ending on July 7, taking it to 62,325 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 4,845 contracts to their net long, now at 11,764 contracts.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.37 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.52 1/2, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.67 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.82 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.52 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.74 1/4, unch,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 666-2 -10-0 -1.48%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 655-2s -7-2 -1.09%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.0300s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 627-0s -5-0 -0.79%
Wheat
ZWU26 635-2s -5-0 -0.78%
Wheat

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