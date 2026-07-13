Simon Property Group's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $70.9 billion, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-managed REIT that owns, develops, and operates large-scale shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across North America, Asia, and Europe. Through its operating partnership and strategic stakes in companies like Taubman Realty Group and Klépierre, it manages a vast portfolio of retail properties totaling over 183 million square feet globally.
The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project SPG to report a Real Estate FFO of $3.18 per share, a rise of 4.3% from $3.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. It holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.
For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Simon Property Group to report Real Estate FFO of $13.21 per share, up 3.8% from $12.73 per share in fiscal 2025.
SPG stock has increased 35.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE) 7.7% rise over the same time frame.
Shares of Simon Property Group rose 2.3% following its Q1 2026 results on May 11, with net income increasing to $479.6 million ($1.48 per share) from $413.7 million ($1.27 per share) a year earlier, while Real Estate FFO climbed 7.5% year-over-year to $1.21 billion, or $3.17 per share. Investors were also encouraged by solid operating metrics, including a 6.7% rise in domestic and portfolio NOI, occupancy improving to 96%, base minimum rent per square foot increasing 5.2% to $61.99, and retailer sales per square foot surging 11.8% to $819.
The stock additionally benefited from management raising its full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO guidance to $13.10 per share - $13.25 per share.
Analysts' consensus view on SPG stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, seven suggest a "Strong Buy" and 14 recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target is $222.85, indicating a potential upside of 1.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.