What to Expect From Williams Companies' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $91.6 billion , The Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ) is a leading energy infrastructure company dedicated to safely, reliably, and responsibly delivering natural gas to meet the nation's growing energy needs. With over a century of experience, Williams powers homes, businesses, and low-carbon electricity generation while advancing innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate WMB to report an adjusted EPS of $0.52 , up over 13% from $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the pipeline operator to post adjusted EPS of $2.44, an increase of 16.2% from $2.10 from fiscal 2025 .

WMB stock has soared 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.6% gain and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 24.2% rise over the same period.

Williams shares recovered marginally following its Q1 2026 results on May 4 as the company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.73, driven by higher natural gas demand and an increase in service revenue to $2.21 billion. Investor sentiment was further supported by the expansion of the Power Express project on the Transco pipeline to 750 million cubic feet per day, strengthening Williams' ability to meet rising demand from Virginia's fast-growing data center market.

Additionally, management reaffirmed that it expects to deliver 2026 adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of its $8.05 billion - $8.35 billion guidance, citing a growing contracted project portfolio and sustained natural gas demand from AI data centers and new LNG export facilities.