Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Williams Companies' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $91.6 billion, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is a leading energy infrastructure company dedicated to safely, reliably, and responsibly delivering natural gas to meet the nation's growing energy needs. With over a century of experience, Williams powers homes, businesses, and low-carbon electricity generation while advancing innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate WMB to report an adjusted EPS of $0.52, up over 13% from $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the pipeline operator to post adjusted EPS of $2.44, an increase of 16.2% from $2.10 from fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

WMB stock has soared 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.6% gain and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE24.2% rise over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Williams shares recovered marginally following its Q1 2026 results on May 4 as the company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.73, driven by higher natural gas demand and an increase in service revenue to $2.21 billion. Investor sentiment was further supported by the expansion of the Power Express project on the Transco pipeline to 750 million cubic feet per day, strengthening Williams' ability to meet rising demand from Virginia's fast-growing data center market. 

Additionally, management reaffirmed that it expects to deliver 2026 adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of its $8.05 billion - $8.35 billion guidance, citing a growing contracted project portfolio and sustained natural gas demand from AI data centers and new LNG export facilities.

Analysts' consensus rating on WMB stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and four "Holds." The average analyst price target is $84.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 56.26 +1.18 +2.14%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,554.30 -21.09 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
WMB 73.40 -1.62 -2.16%
Williams Companies

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.