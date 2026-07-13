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Hubbell Incorporated’s Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical infrastructure solutions. With a market capitalization of approximately $26.9 billion, the company develops high-quality products that help customers operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently while supporting grid modernization, energy efficiency, and renewable energy initiatives.

HUBB is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $5.32, up 7.9% from $4.93 in the year-ago quarter. HUBB has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $19.83, reflecting an 8.9% increase from $18.21 in fiscal 2025. Likewise, its EPS is projected to increase 9.6% year over year to $21.73 in fiscal 2027.

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HUBB stock has gained 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.6%, and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which gained 20.7% over the same period.

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On June 9, 2026, HUBB completed its $3 billion acquisition of NSI Industries, expanding its portfolio with over 15,000 electrical products and well-known brands. The deal strengthens Hubbell's distribution network, broadens its presence in infrastructure and electrification markets, including data centers and utilities, and supports the company's long-term growth strategy.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic on HUBB, with the stock carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," while the other seven rate it a "Hold." Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $557 implies a 13.5% upside from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.68 -0.24 -0.13%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,554.49 -20.90 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
HUBB 488.14 -2.80 -0.57%
Hubbell Inc B

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